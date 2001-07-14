Rockwell Automation Names Tessa Myers Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced today that Tessa Myers has been named senior vice president, Intelligent Devices, effective June 6. She reports to Rockwell Automation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Blake Moret.

In this role, Myers is responsible for leading strategy, product and talent development for the Intelligent Devices business segment. Myers succeeds Fran Wlodarczyk, who is retiring in early 2023 after more than 35 years with Rockwell.

“Tessa’s deep industrial automation background, business leadership experience, and understanding of global customers are extremely valuable as we look toward the future,” said Moret. “Throughout her Rockwell career, Tessa has transformed go-to market strategies and delivered product innovation. She will work with the other members of a talented executive team to accelerate our profitable growth.”

Most recently, Myers was vice president and general manager for the Production Operations Management Software business unit within the company’s Software & Control operating segment, overseeing product strategy, product management, and business operations. Since joining Rockwell in 1999, she has built broad global industry expertise with leadership roles in sales, channel and partner management, business unit leadership, and product development across hardware and software, working in the U.S., Canada, and Singapore. Myers holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Rockwell’s Intelligent Devices segment includes drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products that are the foundation of smart production systems providing automation, control, and information to power operational excellence.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell+Automation%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

