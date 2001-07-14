PureTech Founded Entity Akili Announces Veteran Life Sciences Executive Matt Franklin in Newly Created Role of President and Chief Operating Officer

PureTech+Health+plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company noted that its Founded Entity, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc. (“Akili”), a leading digital medicine company pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies, today announced that industry veteran Matt Franklin will join the company in the newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective June 21, 2022.

As President and COO, Franklin will join Eddie Martucci, Akili’s Chief Executive Officer, and the company’s executive leadership team to scale the organization and bring Akili’s diverse pipeline of cognitive treatments to market, with an initial focus on the commercial launch of EndeavorRx®. He will lead the day-to-day operations of the company, and oversee Commercial, Product, Engineering, Medical and People Operations.

Franklin brings more than two decades of experience across business, commercial and strategic marketing in the diagnostics, life sciences and technology industries leading and evolving innovation. Most recently, Franklin served as General Manager of the Precision Oncology business unit at Exact Sciences. Previously, Franklin was the Chief Commercial Officer at Thrive Earlier Detection Corp, where he led the go-to-market strategy development for their ground-breaking multi-cancer early detection assay. In addition, Franklin served as the Chief Business Officer for ArcherDX, a growth-stage molecular diagnostics company, where he was responsible for establishing and scaling the global sales, customer support, marketing, market access, business development and corporate development teams. Prior to ArcherDX, Franklin served as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Clinical Product Strategy at Foundation Medicine where he led the global launch of three products in three years, including the company’s first liquid biopsy offering and the first FDA-approved, CMS-covered, comprehensive genomic profiling companion diagnostic test. Franklin held progressive leadership roles overseeing novel interventional medical devices at Boston Scientific, culminating in his running global strategic planning, product development and marketing for the company’s cardiovascular division.

The full text of the announcement from Akili is as follows:

Akili Announces Veteran Life Sciences Executive Matt Franklin in Newly Created Role of President and Chief Operating Officer

Franklin brings proven track record leading early commercialization and growing disruptive healthcare business models, including at Exact Sciences, Foundation Medicine and Boston Scientific

Franklin to oversee Akili’s Commercial, Product, Engineering, Medical and People operations, reporting to CEO Eddie Martucci

BOSTON, Mass. – June 6, 2022 – Akili+Interactive (“Akili”), a leading digital medicine company pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies, today announced that industry veteran Matt Franklin will join the company in the newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective June 21, 2022.

“As Akili prepares for the commercialization of our first product later this year, we are thrilled to bring on Matt to help lead us through this pivotal moment in the company’s trajectory,” said Eddie Martucci, CEO and Co-Founder of Akili Interactive. “Matt brings more than two decades of experience leading the development of innovative medical products through launch and commercial growth. Matt is a strong leader of teams and audacious missions, and I am confident that Matt’s commercial and broader operational experience will help propel Akili to its next phase of growth and set us up for long-term success.”

As President and COO, Franklin will join Martucci and Akili’s executive leadership team to scale the organization and bring Akili’s diverse pipeline of cognitive treatments to market, with an initial focus on the commercial launch of EndeavorRx®. He will lead the day-to-day operations of the company, and oversee Commercial, Product, Engineering, Medical and People Operations.

“I am honored to join Akili, a company with a pioneering mission to deliver clinically-validated software-based therapeutics for patients living with attention dysfunction, a traditionally underserved area of medicine,” said Franklin. “Furthermore, I am excited to build on Akili’s promise to deliver amazing experiences to patients. I look forward to working with Eddie and the rest of the executive team to advance Akili’s pipeline of innovative cognitive medicine.”

Franklin brings more than two decades of experience across business, commercial and strategic marketing in the diagnostics, life sciences and technology industries leading and evolving innovation. Most recently, Franklin served as General Manager of the Precision Oncology business unit at Exact Sciences. Previously, Franklin was the Chief Commercial Officer at Thrive Earlier Detection Corp, where he led the go-to-market strategy development for their ground-breaking multi-cancer early detection assay. In addition, Franklin served as the Chief Business Officer for ArcherDX, a growth-stage molecular diagnostics company, where he was responsible for establishing and scaling the global sales, customer support, marketing, market access, business development and corporate development teams.

Prior to ArcherDX, Franklin served as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Clinical Product Strategy at Foundation Medicine where he led the global launch of three products in three years, including the company’s first liquid biopsy offering and the first FDA-approved, CMS-covered, comprehensive genomic profiling companion diagnostic test. Franklin held progressive leadership roles overseeing novel interventional medical devices at Boston Scientific, culminating in his running global strategic planning, product development and marketing for the company’s cardiovascular division.

Franklin began his career as a technology consultant and software development leader. He holds a B.A. in English literature from Northwestern University, and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

About Akili

Akili is pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. Our approach of leveraging technologies designed to directly target the brain establishes a new category of medicine – medicine that is validated through clinical trials like a drug or medical device but experienced like entertainment. Akili’s platform is powered by proprietary therapeutic engines designed to target cognitive impairment at its source in the brain, informed by decades of research and validated through rigorous clinical programs. Driven by Akili’s belief that effective medicine can also be fun and engaging, Akili’s products are delivered through captivating action video game experiences. For more information, please visit+www.akiliinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding Akili’s expectations for EndeavorRx® and digital medicine, the development of its platform and the launch of EndeavorRx®. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including but not limited to (i) the ability of Akili to successfully commercialize EndeavorRx® and continue to advance its clinical development pipeline, (ii) the ability of Akili to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (iii) the evolution of the markets in which Akili competes, (iv) the ability of Akili to defend its intellectual property and satisfy regulatory requirements, (v) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Akili’s business, (vi) Akili’s expectations regarding its market opportunities and (vii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Akili operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Akili assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Akili does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders.

This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 27 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received both U.S. FDA clearance and European marketing authorization, as of the date of PureTech's most recently filed Annual Report and corresponding Form 6-K. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on unique insights in immunology and drug development.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation those statements that relate to Akili’s expectations for EndeavorRx® and digital medicine, the competitive environment in which Akili operates, and Akili and PureTech's future prospects, development plans, and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks, uncertainties and other important factors described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and in our other regulatory filings. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the Company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005170/en/