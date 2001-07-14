Janus International to Present at the UBS 8th Annual Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced that senior management of the Company will present at the UBS 8th Annual Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time.

A live broadcast of the presentation, including presentation materials, may be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.janusintl.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005421/en/