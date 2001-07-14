Physicians Realty Trust Publishes Third Annual ESG Report

On June 6, 2022, Physicians Realty Trust (the “Company”) released its third annual ESG Report, detailing the company’s continued progress towards its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and highlighting numerous notable achievements in the space over the prior year.

“Over the past year, we demonstrated the strength of our business model and increased our focus on building an organization committed to an industry-leading ESG platform,” said John T. Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trust. “This year’s ESG Report outlines our progress in promoting environmental sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and strong corporate governance at DOC. Together, we are driving lasting change and delivering outstanding performance for all of our stakeholders, thanks to our Board of Trustees, executive leadership, ESG Committee members, and our larger team who helps us fulfill our Invest in better® mission and continued achievements.”

Thomas continues, “We are especially honored that in May 2022, DOC earned the Green Lease Leaders Platinum Designation from the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy Better Buildings Alliance. DOC is the only health care REIT to earn this new designation, and it represents the highest recognition offered for green leasing efforts.”

DOC has aligned our ESG reporting with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) to improve the transparency of our efforts and future goals. We are proud to share updates regarding:

Recognition for ESG Excellence : Physicians Realty Trust earned an inaugural rating of 75 from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), outperforming the international average and earning a Green Star designation.

: Physicians Realty Trust earned an inaugural rating of 75 from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), outperforming the international average and earning a Green Star designation. Our Environment : Physicians Realty Trust was named a 2021 ENERGY STAR ® Partner of the Year and validated its climate goals with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as in line with the “well-below 2°C” goal of the initiative. The Company also earned 10 ENERGY STAR ® medical office building certifications, a recently re-launched program by the Department of Energy (DOE). Our 10 certifications for 2021 accounted for 15% of the total medical office buildings that received this designation nationwide in this initial period.

: Physicians Realty Trust was named a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and validated its climate goals with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as in line with the “well-below 2°C” goal of the initiative. The Company also earned 10 ENERGY STAR medical office building certifications, a recently re-launched program by the Department of Energy (DOE). Our 10 certifications for 2021 accounted for 15% of the total medical office buildings that received this designation nationwide in this initial period. Our People : The Company is proud to have earned Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work distinction in 2021 and 2022, as well as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Top Workplaces accolades for five consecutive years. These awards, based upon anonymous employee feedback, reflect the strong priority the company makes in valuing and supporting its team members.

: The Company is proud to have earned Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work distinction in 2021 and 2022, as well as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Top Workplaces accolades for five consecutive years. These awards, based upon anonymous employee feedback, reflect the strong priority the company makes in valuing and supporting its team members. Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion : By committing to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge, setting new three-year supplier diversity goals, and strengthening internal programming and policies, the Company demonstrates the value it places on advancing DEI principles.

: By committing to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge, setting new three-year supplier diversity goals, and strengthening internal programming and policies, the Company demonstrates the value it places on advancing DEI principles. Corporate Governance: The Company appointed one new independent director in 2022, increasing our Board of Directors' diversity to 33% and gaining the additional diversity and thought leadership of Ava Lias-Booker, Esq.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company is a Maryland real estate investment trust and has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by the Operating Partnership, directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

