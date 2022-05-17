Doctor Anywhere Chooses Vonage to Power Telehealth Services in Southeast Asia

PR Newswire

HOLDMEL, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by Doctor Anywhere, a regional omnichannel healthcare company headquartered in Singapore, to deliver timely and effective digital healthcare solutions across Southeast Asia using Vonage's Video API.

Doctor Anywhere - a tech-enabled, omnichannel healthcare service provider - is on a mission to make healthcare simple, accessible, and efficient for all. The company's digital platform enables users to manage their health easily and effectively through its mobile app. Users can consult a licensed local doctor anytime, anywhere, and get medication delivered to their doorstep within hours. Medical history, health reports, and other documents are stored in-app for easy access. Doctor Anywhere also runs in-person clinics, provides home visits and operates an in-app marketplace – DA Marketplace – for health and wellness products and services.

"High quality, uninterrupted video services are essential for us to enhance our platform's customer experience and deliver timely medical attention to our rapidly expanding user base. We're confident of strengthening our tech capabilities through the integration of the Vonage Video API, allowing us to serve our customers in a timely and effective manner," said Lim Wai Mun, founder and CEO of Doctor Anywhere.

Available in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and soon in Indonesia, Doctor Anywhere has 2.5 million users, 3,000 general practitioner and specialist doctors, 1,000+ key corporate accounts and more than 500 team members. In 2021, Doctor Anywhere saw 4x growth in the number of video consultations and 70% growth in the number of doctors available on the platform.1

To continue offering a seamless user experience and to cope with the rising demand for video consultations, Doctor Anywhere partnered with Vonage to enhance its video capabilities through the Vonage Video API to provide medical advice and deliver supervised self-swab COVID-19 tests over video consultations. This helps Doctor Anywhere align its services to social distancing measures, provide uninterrupted services where in-person consultations are risky and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 infection.

"The demand for digital health services continues to surge in Asia Pacific, with the market expected to be worth $326 billion by 20302. Patients expect to have access to digital health tools - a behavioral change that has been accelerated by the pandemic. To meet this growing digital health demand, healthcare providers need to adopt dependable and robust platforms to enable fast and effective telehealth delivery," said Sunny Rao, SVP, Global Sales, Vonage.

"Vonage connects medical experts with patients in real-time, from any location and on any device, to deliver critical healthcare experiences in a safe manner. The infrastructure, built with our Video API, has enabled countless telehealth providers to provide instant medical consultations efficiently, especially in markets where in-person counseling is a challenge. We're pleased to extend this support to Doctor Anywhere as it aims to deliver seamless and quality healthcare across the region," added Rao.

The Vonage Communications Platform, which has over one million registered developers, makes it simple for businesses to use APIs to disrupt their industries and provide the type of business continuity, remote work, and remote delivery of services that are so important in today's environment. Vonage's platform is at the heart of several important transformational projects in the APAC area, and a leading necessity for entrepreneurs, thanks to its partners.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com .

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, Conversational Commerce, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About Doctor Anywhere

Doctor Anywhere is a regional tech-enabled, omnichannel healthcare company, on a mission to make healthcare simple, accessible, and efficient for everyone. Doctor Anywhere's digital platform bridges gaps in the healthcare ecosystem through technology and innovation, enabling users to manage their health easily and effectively through the DA mobile app. Headquartered in Singapore and with a presence in five countries across the region, Doctor Anywhere now serves more than 2.5 million (and growing) users across Southeast Asia.

