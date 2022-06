Sitka Intercepts 205.8 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold From Surface, Including 91.0 Metres of 1.61 g/t Gold at its RC Gold Project in Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC

Gold assay highlights from DDRCCC-22-023 include:

205.8 m of 1.01 g/t Au from surface including

from surface including 91.0 m of 1.61 g/t Au from 46.0 m ,

from , 1.0 m of 10.95 g/t Au from 47.0 m ,

from , 1.0 m of 13.65 g/t Au from 68.0 m ,

from , 1.0 m of 16.8 g/t Au from 125.0 m .

April 26, 2022

Sitka

Victoria Gold's

Kinross's

Hole ID



Azimuth (°)



Dip (°)



Length (m)



From (m)



To (m)



Interval* (m)



Au (g/t)



DDRCCC-22-023



320



-61.5



285.0



4.2



210



205.8



1.01



including









46.0



137.0



91.0



1.61











47.0



48.0



1.0



10.95











68.0



69.0



1.0



13.65











125.0



126.0



1.0



16.80





*Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time





Hole ID



Azimuth (°)



Dip (°)



Length (m)



From (m)



To (m)



Interval* (m)



Au (g/t)



DDRCCC-22-022



320



-45



364.6



46.0



319.0



273.0



0.52



including









48.0



85.0



37.0



0.76











193.0



317.0



124.0



0.81











253.0



315.0



62.0



1.21











253.0



267.0



14.0



3.85











313.0



315.0



2.0



6.36











314.0



315.0



1.0



10.15



















DDRCCC-21-021



320



-45



367.5



6.0



226.1



220.1



1.17



including









11.0



187.0



176.0



1.27



including









43.0



71.0



28.0



1.36



including









80.8



184.0



103.2



1.61



including









80.8



81.0



0.2



35.7



including









81.0



81.5



0.5



9.81



Including









120.0



170.5



50.5



2.08



including









120.0



126.1



6.1



4.3



including









123.6



126.1



2.5



6.13



including









150.0



170.5



20.5



2.85





*Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time





About the RC Gold Project

Clear Creek

Sprague Creek

Yukon's

Victoria Gold's

Yukon's

Clear Creek

Barney Ridge

500 m

2000 m

December 13, 2021

Victoria Gold's

Clear Creek

Deposit Model

Yukon

Alaska

Alaska

Sitka's

Simpson

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Canada

Sitka

Barney Ridge

Clear Creek

Yukon

Arizona

Sitka

Alpha Gold

Nevada

Yukon

Nunavut

Sitka

Yukon

February 17, 2022

Nevada

SITKA

Donald Penner

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

/PRNewswire/ -(CSE: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) is pleased to announce assay results from diamond drill hole DDRCCC-22-023 (the "drill hole" or "Hole 23"), the second drill hole completed during the Company's 2022 winter exploration program at its road accessible, district scale RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") located within theprolific Tombstone Gold Belt (see Figure 1). Four diamond drill holes were completed during the 2022 winter drilling program (DDRCCC-22-022 to DDRCCC-22-025) for a total of 1,242.8 metres. Drilling is expected to resume at the RC Gold Project in the next couple of weeks utilizing two drill rigs that will be focused on the Blackjack zone."Hole 23 has produced some impressive results with characteristics similar to those seen in our initial Blackjack Zone discovery hole (Hole 21) and our first follow-up hole (Hole 22, see news release dated) and continues to demonstrate that we have found a structurally controlled, high-grade gold corridor within the larger intrusion-related gold system at RC Gold," stated Cor Coe, P.Geo., CEO and Director of. "Hole 23 is the second follow-up drill hole completed since our discovery of the Blackjack Zone, where Hole 21 returnedand the first follow up 2022 winter diamond drill hole, Hole 22 (collared approximately 100 metres south of Hole 21), returnedWith elevated gold values encountered from surface to the 205.8 metre depth of Hole 23, in both intrusive and metasedimentary host rocks, plus visible gold observed across several intervals (see Figure 5), we now have confirmation that this exciting new gold-rich zone is continuous along vertical section (depth) from Hole 21 through to Hole 22 and is indeed open for expansion (see Figure 4). As we eagerly await the assays from two additional follow-up drill holes completed during the winter drilling program (Holes DDRCCC-22-024 and DDRCCC-22-025 that were drilled to the east and west), our focus now is on positioning the two drill rigs on the property to continue testing this impressive gold-rich zone laterally along the interpreted strike to the east and west, as indicated by the gold in soil anomaly of >100 ppb and >500 ppb that covers an area of 2 kilometres by 500 metres, and begin to expand this gold mineralization laterally as we work toward a maiden resource estimate."The winter drilling program was focused in the area of the Blackjack Zone which was first intersected by Hole 21. The Blackjack Zone occurs within the Saddle West Zone where the Blackjack Fault obliquely intersects an east-west trending extensional corridor that is defined by abundant lamprophyre dykes and the gold-in-soil anomaly of >100 ppb and >500 ppb that covers an area of 2 kilometres by 500 metres between the Saddle West, Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger Zones (Figure 2). This extensional corridor controls the emplacement of the Saddle and Eiger intrusive stocks. The large gold-in-soil anomaly is still open in all directions and drilling to date within this corridor has demonstrated the potential for a continuous zone of gold mineralization.In addition to the classic intrusion hosted gold mineralization consisting of sheeted veins within intrusive host rocks intersected in Hole 21, similar toEagle Gold MineandFort Knox Gold Mine, Holes 22 and 23 have demonstrated that significant gold mineralization also occurs in the surrounding metasedimentary rocks similar to Banyan Gold's AurMac Project. Hole 23 was collared from the same drill pad as Hole 21 and drilled along the same section at a steeper angle (-61.5 degrees) and at 320 degrees azimuth to test for vertical continuity between Hole 21 and Hole 22, and to further understand the mineralization controls of the Blackjack Fault (Figures 3 and 4). The drill hole encountered several intervals of elevated gold values from surface to the hole's depth of 285.0 metres (see Table 1). Results from the winter drilling program continue to advance our understanding of the project and the company eagerly awaits the results of the remaining winter drill holes with great anticipation as we prepare to complete the 10,000 metre drill program this summer.The RC Gold Project consists of a 376 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the newly road accessible, Big Creek, anddistricts in the heart ofTintina Gold Belt and of the Tombstone Gold Belt. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way betweenEagle Gold Mine -newest gold mine which reached commercial production in the summer of 2020 - and Sabre Gold Mine's Brewery Creek Gold Mine. The RC Gold Project land package comprises five underlying properties, namely, the RC, Bee Bop, Mahtin,, andproperties*. The Company recently identified a largebyintrusion related gold system on the Property at the Saddle Eiger zone and to date has drilled 23 diamond drill holes into this system. This has been the main focus of the Company's drill programs at RC Gold in 2020 and 2021 which have returned several significant gold intercepts, including the last drill hole from the 2021 drill program, DDRCCC-21-021 ("Hole 21") that intersectedfrom surface that included. Hole 21, located in the Saddle West Zone, was drilled under a greater than 500 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly that was previously identified on surface and is part of the larger 2 kilometre by 500 metre gold-in-soil anomaly that stretches from the Saddle West Zone to the Eiger Zone and is open in all directions. This drill hole was collared 200 metres south of any previous drilling conducted and intersected a newly recognized controlling structure to mineralization known as the Blackjack Fault (see news release dated).Sitka Gold inherited a wealth of historical and current data from these properties from work spanning the last 40 years. Recent exploration work and the compilation of historical data have defined several mineralized zones with both bulk tonnage, intrusion-related gold deposit targets and high-grade, vein- and breccia-hosted gold targets. The RC Gold Project also has a common border withproperty at its western boundary and Florin Resources' Florin Gold property at its northern boundary.*For more detailed information on the underlying properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is part of the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province inand. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine inwith current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018); Eagle Gold Mine with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 155 million tonnes at a diluted grade of 0.65 g/t Au at the Eagle and Olive deposits (3.261 million ounces; Goodwin et al. 2019); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020); the Florin Gold deposit, located adjacent toRC Gold project, with a current Inferred Mineral Resource of 170.99 million tonnes grading 0.45 g/t (2.47 million ounces;2021)and the AurMac Project with an inferred mineral resource of 52.6 million tonnes grading 0.535 gram per tonne gold at a 0.2 g/t Au cut-offSitka Gold will be attending the following events:Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit.currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC,and OGI properties in theand the Burro Creek Gold property inowns a 100% interest in itsproperty in, its Mahtin Gold property in theand its Coppermine River project inis currently conducting a planned 10,000 metre diamond drill program at its RC Gold Project in thewhere the last hole drilled in 2021 (Hole 21) resulted in the discovery of a new gold zone (the Blackjack zone) and returnedfrom surface including(see news release dated). A drill rig and contractor has also been secured to complete up to 5,000 feet of drilling its Alpha Gold Property inwhere drilling is anticipated to begin in Q2 of 2022.The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OFGOLD CORP.President and Director

