FISKARS LAUNCHES PREMIUM COOKWARE IN THE U.S.

Fiskars, the brand that helps people do things they love in easier, more enjoyable ways, launches a lineup of pots, pans and knives

WALL, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiskars, one of the leading premium lifestyle brands in the gardening, cooking, and creating categories around the world, is expanding its promise to increase human happiness in and around the home with the launch of its premium cookware line to the U.S.

With a Nordic heritage stretching back nearly 400 years, Fiskars combines experience and imagination in creating timeless designs that are a joy to use. By delivering reliable and sustainable products, Fiskars empowers the enthusiasts to find happiness and wellbeing in their everyday activities; gardening, crafting, sewing, and creating in the classroom. The launch of Fiskars cookware enables the brand to expand this joy to the kitchen, bringing even more happiness to the act of cooking.

"We at Fiskars believe that life is a creative journey, and that happiness is to be found, not at the end but along the way. For us the kitchen is a happy place, and we want to help cooking enthusiasts embrace their passion, their mess, and their creations with a smile. Our innovative, beautifully designed, high-quality pots, pans and knives will help deliver and enhance this joy," said Petri Tervonen, VP, Business & Offering, Cooking. "Fiskars cookware has become a staple in so many homes overseas, and we're very excited to bring these products to U.S. kitchens."

Fiskars premium cookware makes preparing a favorite meal inspiring and enjoyable. The cookware collections are designed for longevity and made with innovative features helping make the cooking activity easier. Products within the collection include:

Hard Face Cookware Featuring the next generation of Fiskars' PFOA- and PFOS-free Hardtec Superior+™ non-stick coating Durable and scratch-resistant Optimized for 50% faster heat-up Energy base saves 30% energy while ensuring even heat distribution Bakelite handle stays cool to the touch and ensures a good grip Silent flat glass lid has two pouring options and is made of low-noise and durable heat-resistant silicone Dishwasher-safe Oven-safe Suitable for all cooktop surfaces

All-Steel Cookware Features a thick 3-layer base optimized for efficient and even heating Made of durable 18/10 stainless and 90% recycled Oven-safe Pans have a pure, non-coated, engraved surface for even oil spreading

Hard Edge Knives Revolutionary LZR-Edge technology, giving the knife long-lasting sharpness that lasts four times longer than standard cutting performance Thick-cut stainless steel blades offer durability Soft-touch three-dimensional patterned handle offers a comfortable and safe grip

Titanium Knives Titanium blade adds extreme lightness, performance and control Revolutionary LZR-Edge technology with titanium carbide particles on the cutting edge keeps the edge sharp four times longer than standard knives Crafted with a stainless-steel bolster and end cap for balance and uniqueness Ergonomic three-dimensional patterned handle for perfect grip



About Fiskars

One of the leading premium lifestyle brands in the gardening, cooking and creating categories around the world, Fiskars has championed the ageless principles of high quality, intuitive and sustainable design since 1649.

We empower every enthusiast to follow their passions and create the life they want. We believe that making our daily activities enjoyable, inspiring and sustainable builds happiness and wellbeing that extends beyond our homes – to our families, our friends, our communities, and our planet.

Fiskars is part of Fiskars Group

Fiskars Group (FSKRS, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Our brands include Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Moomin by Arabia, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Our brands are present in more than 100 countries and we have more than 350 own stores. We have 7,000 employees and our global net sales in 2021 were EUR 1.3 billion.

We are driven by our common purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth.

Read more: fiskarsgroup.com

