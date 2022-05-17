Pollard Banknote Electrifies its Licensed Games Portfolio with the Addition of Chevrolet® Silverado® EV

PR Newswire

WINNIPEG, MB, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce the addition of the first-ever, all-electric Chevrolet® truck—Silverado® EV—to its portfolio of licensed properties, available for use on printed tickets. The Silverado® EV joins fellow Chevrolet brands Silverado® and Corvette® Stingray™ in Pollard Banknote's licensed game collection, forming a powerful trio of brands for its loyal and passionate fanbase.

With more than 20 million Chevy™ trucks on the road today, the addition of the Silverado® EV is bound to excite players and be an incredible addition to a lottery's game line-up. The all-new Silverado® EV was unveiled at the Consumer Electronic Show 2022, and will debut as a 2024 model, available in fall 2023. The all-electric truck was built from the ground up, and is powered with a range of 400 miles (640 kilometers) on a full charge and up to 10,000 pounds (4,534 kilograms) of max towing. Silverado® aficionados and lottery players alike will want to pick up instant tickets featuring the first-ever, all-electric version of the legendary truck, with a chance to be amongst the earliest to own it.

Silverado® joined Pollard Banknote's licensed games portfolio in 2018. Since then, the brand has been launched six times across five jurisdictions, with players revved up to play and potentially win a Chevrolet Silverado® truck or a cash prize.

"Chevrolet Silverado® is one of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size trucks on the road, and is the best-selling full-size pickup truck among U.S. buyers ages 18 to 34," notes Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "The vehicle category is entrenched in the lottery industry, and we are excited to expand our licensed games portfolio to include the Silverado® EV as automakers shift to produce more electric vehicle options for consumers."

To support strong sales and engagement, Pollard Banknote's Licensed Games team offers lotteries a comprehensive turnkey program that includes the design, programming, and printing of themed tickets, as well as various optional enhancements such as second chance draws, merchandise prizing, experiential prizing, POS programs, and digital marketing.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited