Absolut's Biggest Campaign "The World of Absolut Cocktails. Born to Mix." Demonstrates the Power of Mixing Different People, Perspectives & Cocktails

PR Newswire

Anchored by a new TV spot, the brand's 360-degree campaign personifies popular Absolut cocktails to inspire people of all backgrounds to mix together

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Absolut is introducing its biggest global marketing campaign in over a decade, "The World of Absolut Cocktails. Born to Mix." An ongoing campaign that will expand multi-year, The World of Absolut Cocktails is designed to inspire people who are open-minded, optimistic, and driven by curiosity of all ages 21+ and backgrounds to come together to mix ideas and, of course, drinks, respectfully and responsibly.

The larger-than-life campaign, narrated by Academy Award winning actor Rami Malek, will introduce The World of Absolut Cocktails, a distinctively diverse world in which cocktails are personified through dynamic, engaging characteristics that align with different backgrounds, adult life stages and characteristics, all of which showcases the versatility of the #1 premium imported vodka in the US. And while each cocktail in Absolut's campaign stands out deliciously on its own, a night becomes better when mixing personalities together.

"Absolut is a brand that strives to bring people together and celebrate what makes each of us unique, and this campaign is a continuation of that," said Rami Malek, actor and voice of Absolut's campaign. "I'm very pleased to act as the voice of the 'World of Absolut Cocktails' and to further share and celebrate this intention."

The World of Absolut Cocktails has something for everyone, let's meet a few of them:

Cosmopolitan : a tastemaker, chic and composed with a flair for art

: a tastemaker, chic and composed with a flair for art Espresso Martini: lively, attention grabbing trendsetter

lively, attention grabbing trendsetter Bloody Mary : trustworthy and everyone's friend, but doesn't try too hard

: trustworthy and everyone's friend, but doesn't try too hard Lemonade: cool and classic, but loves to have fun

cool and classic, but loves to have fun Madras: the perennial life of the party, the first to come and the last to leave

"Absolut has always been a brand that believes in mixing people, ideas and drinks as a proponent for a world that is more open, free and fun. The World of Absolut Cocktails campaign embodies that legacy, ushering in a new creative territory for the brand that puts our most iconic and popular cocktails at the center of the campaign," said Pam Forbus, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard North America. "The cocktails take on a life of their own, each with a unique and surprising personification that epitomizes our roots as a cultural mixer, inspiring people's ideas and identities to ultimately create authentic connections."

Absolut has an extensive history of delivering iconic, ground-breaking marketing and advertising campaigns that permeate popular culture. The World of Absolut Cocktails is the next evolution of the brand's storied history of creating renowned campaigns that speak to a generation.

Directed by Rodrigo Saavedra and created with creative agency Ogilvy, the campaign will kick off with the introduction of The Cosmopolitan, Espresso Martini, Bloody Mary, Lemonade and Madras on TV nationally; out-of-home advertising in Miami, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles; and online through digital films and social content. Additional personalities will join the marketing mix throughout the year and Absolut will continue to explore ways to inspire fans to express themselves and find their mix – with cocktails and people – expanding the campaign globally.

"We believe that when diverse people come together, incredible things can happen. This thirst for mixing - that is how we see things on a human and societal level, and it's a direct extension of the versatility of our product," said Charl Bassil, Global VP Marketing - Absolut, The Absolut Company. "This campaign brings our values to life through the personification of cocktails, a fun and fabulous world where everyone and anyone is invited. We believe that this is an idea that is universal because, after all, we are all born to mix."

To learn more about Absolut's new campaign and get to know The World of Absolut Cocktails, please visit Absolut.com/us/world-of-absolut-cocktails and check out our new TVC on YouTube .

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY

ABSOLUT®. PRODUCT OF SWEDEN. 40% ALC./VOL. ©2021. IMPORTED BY ABSOLUT SPIRITS CO., NEW YORK, NY.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Joanna Hein

[email protected]

Kate Valauri

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/absoluts-biggest-campaign-the-world-of-absolut-cocktails-born-to-mix-demonstrates-the-power-of-mixing-different-people-perspectives--cocktails-301561583.html

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA