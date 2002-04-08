Sportsman's Warehouse Appoints Sherry Jane Love as Senior Vice President of Merchandising

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ( SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, today announced the appointment of Sherry Jane Love as their new Senior Vice President of Merchandising. She will be responsible for leading the company’s omni-channel merchandising efforts and private brand development.

“Sherry Jane’s outstanding leadership and deep history of putting the consumer first through innovative and data-driven thinking will further elevate the growth of our business,” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse Chief Executive Officer. “Her depth and breadth of experience, combined with her track record of effectively leading teams through change and improvement, strengthen our position as the leader in the specialty outdoors category. I look forward to working closely with Ms. Love to carry out our mission of providing outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.”

Ms. Love comes to Sportsman’s Warehouse with nearly 30 years of retail merchandising experience. Her expertise includes diversified product categories in several retail formats including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, pet solutions, and hard goods. Previously, she owned and operated her own retail consulting practice. Prior to this venture, Ms. Love held positions at PetSmart, Inc., Payless ShoeSource, and Lane Bryant.

Ms. Love volunteers as a member of the Kettering Executive Network Board of Directors, Junior League of Atlanta, and the Year Up program where she mentors young adults to become professionals. She has a B.S. degree in merchandising from Louisiana State University and advanced certificates in digital transformation and marketing from Cambridge Judge Business School and Columbia Business School.

“As someone who shares a personal passion for the outdoors and preserving our environment, I am excited to join this leadership team to help advance our merchandising strategies and enhance customer value,” said Ms. Love. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to bring together a diverse team, all working together to provide our customers with the right products they want and need for those lasting memories created by enjoying the outdoors.”

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

