New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV announces its 348th Episode with Seven Interviews on This Week's TV Broadcast, Airing May 29, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, May 29, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s 348th TV episode line-up features seven (7) interviews of the following Companies and their representatives:

1). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency – Pawtocol’s (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) interview with Mr. Colin Jordan, CEO.

3). GOLD – Glint Pay’s interview with Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency – The Kryptomon Company’s (CRYPTO: KMON) ($KMON) interview with Mr. Umberto Canessa Cerchi, Co-Founder/CEO.

5). Gaming - Splinterlands.com’s (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) interview with Mr. Jesse Reich (“aggroed”), CEO.

6). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ( TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, and CEO.

7). Sekur Private Data Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ) “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment,” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0),joins New to The Street’s Host Jane King for his in-studio New York Stock Exchange () interview. The European Union (EU) pushes for new regulations that give governmental powers the right to review and scan emails and chats. The supposed law is to help curb child pornography and exploitation. Alain agrees that children’s protections are a must, but he sees the regulation as an overreach that gives the EU extraordinary powers and eliminates privacy. Alain explains that the EU government would host this data on their servers, becoming a primary target for hackers who want to obtain sensitive and private data and information. Even in the US, the US SEC is pushing regulation that allows them to ask banking entities to turn-over emails/chats sent on open, non-secure platforms, like Gmail, Microsoft, Signal, WhatsApp, and the like. Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s business, and servers are in Switzerland, and the Swiss laws prohibit the sharing of emails and other internet platform communications. For private and secure electronic communication and emails/chats, Alain recommends becoming a subscriber of Sekur® cybersecurity products. The Company’s newest encrypted product, “Chat-by-Invite,” gives SekurMessanger and SekurMail subscribers a protected privacy platform, transmitted communications within its owned and operated servers hosted in Switzerland. Sekur offers several plans for businesses and individuals. Companies can add email domains, archive files, and send/receive secure email/text messages. Subscriber plans start as low as $7.00 per month, and New to The Street TV viewers can now subscribe with a 15% discount, PROMO CODE: Sekur15. Being able to send safe and private files to anyone, including non-subscribers, gives a layer of technology protection not found in any open-source platforms. The on-screen QR code is available during the show for more info, or to download, or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com .

A returning guest, Mr. Colin Jordan, CEO at Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI), sits down for his in-studio New York Stock Exchange () interview with New to Street TV’s Host Jane King. Colin gives a comprehensive update on the Company’s blockchain technology to create better lives for pets and pet owners. Since his last interview, Pawtocol continues to grow its community, evolve its ecosystem, and hire more personnel. The recent hires have extraordinary credentials, bringing talents to handle Pawtocol’s growth. Colin talks about the “Pet Fund,” a blockchain-powered fund dedicated to helping animal shelters and rescue organizations. A portion of monthly revenues goes to the fund, which sends 100% of those proceeds to help those animals. On Halloween weekend, October 2022, the University of Central Florida agreed to Pawtocol’s sponsorship for its home football game versus the University of Cincinnati . With Pawtocol’s user demographic targeting ages 18-35, a university football game is a perfect venue to bring brand awareness about blockchain technology’s positive impact on the pet industry. Banner displays, QR codes, and even the coin toss will feature Pawtocol’s logo throughout the stadium. The Company’s NFT metaverse using its $UPI token continues to evolve; your pet ID is part of your VR metaverse experience. Community interactions help pet owners update information and provide product discounts/rewards when available. Colin states that the Pawtocol “Pet Tag” to assist in finding lost pets is still being developed with additional features. Pawtocol is committed to positively changing the pet industry whereas pet owners can connect and engage on the $UPI token blockchain ecosystem. The on-screen QR code is available during the show for more info, or to download, or visit Pawtocol – https://pawtocol.com/ .

New to The Street TV re-airs Host Jane King’s Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview with Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay, LTD. With recent geopolitical tensions, the Ukraine- Russia war, financial/crypto markets selling-off, and upwardly inflationary issues, GOLD is gaining as a protective safe-haven for many. Jason explains that the Glint Pay App is available to everyone. Once approved, account holders can purchase as much GOLD as they want in their accounts. Everyday GOLD can facilitate purchases using a debit Mastercard that seamlessly converts transactions into fiat currencies. During his lifetime, GOLD values are up about 500%, and the purchasing power of the US dollar is down about 80%. During the 1970s, the Nixon administration took the US off the GOLD standard, and money printing never stopped. Jason calls it the “Magic Money Tree” that diluted the purchasing power of all fiat currencies. He informs everyone that a great way to save, spend, share, and buy is with GOLD, and those with a Glint Pay Account have their own personal “Gold Standard.” Download the app to get GOLD – “Buy it, Save it, Share it, Spend it.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Glint Pay - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ . This interview segment initially aired on May 22, 2022.

New to The Street TV introduces Mr. Umberto Canessa Cerchi, Co-Founder/CEO, The Kryptomon Company (CRYPTO: KMON) ($KMON) (“Kryptomon”), who speaks with Host Jane King. Umberto explains the vision behind this NFT gaming company, which is a combination designed similar to the CryptoKitties, Pokémon, and Tamagotchi games. Krpytomon is a live NFT gameplay with a live digital creature that needs to be cared for and loved daily. The attention given enables the Kryptomon creature to grow in strength, gain prominence on its metaverse platform, and help earn more in won battles and tournaments. Umberto grew up playing Pokemon, and the vision on Krypotmon is unique, whereas it is a fully active NFT platform. Other types of NFT gaming platforms are not fully decentralized. Players who own NFT characters, properties, and weapons on those platforms sometimes get limited on play scenarios or kicked off the platform altogether. The disruptions cause losses in time and thousands of dollars. Kryptomon is fully owned and governed by the players on the $KMON ecosystem, eliminating these unfortunate disruptions on other NFT gaming sites. All Kryptomon players can own, sell, trade, rent, and buy their NFT creatures. Except for the initial cost of purchasing your first Kryptomon, the game follows a Play-To-Earn model that will allow players to earn the in-game currency, $KMON, without further spending on the player’s part. As fully decentralized gaming NFT, Kryptomon remains confident in growing its player base. The on-screen QR code is available during the show for more info, or to download, or visit The Kryptomon Company - https://www.kryptomon.co/?lng=en-US .

A re-airing on New to The Street TV this week is Mr. Jessie Reich (“aggroed”), CEO at Splinterlands.com , New York Stock Exchange (), in-studio interview with TV Host Jane King. Jessie explains and updates viewers about the Company’s gaming platform Splinterlands.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) . Splinterlands’ goal is to become a completely decentralized game that allows players full ownership and control over their gaming accounts. With censorship occurring on legacy gaming platforms, players removed from these games lose their assets, banked earnings, and rankings, which cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Splinterlands’ ecosystem is fully functional on a blockchain, fully decentralized, which protects users’ privacy, assets, and financial holdings from potential losses caused by censorship. Jessie explains that Splinterlands is switching over to decentralized validator nodes before the end of 2022. The validator node software is fully open-source, allowing anyone to easily download, install, and run it with no extra costs or fees. These nodes can surely provide added value to end-users. Those in the ecosystem with time, money, or both enjoy the many ways to “Play-to-Earn.” “aggroed” wants Splinterlands to be the W3 gaming marketplace with various gaming platforms. The Company continues to look for other avenues to expand the reach of its ecosystem with the recent announcements with Warner Music and future blockchain integrations with sporting venues. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Splinterlands.com . This interview segment initially aired on May 15, 2022.

New to The Street TV re-airs the interview with the CEO at Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TNXP), Dr. Seth Lederman, MD. During his interview with TV Host Jane King, Dr. Lederman explains how the TNXP’s fibromyalgia drug, TNX-102 SL , could help alleviate those with Long COVID symptoms. Chronic widespread pain, non-restorative sleep, fatigue, and impaired cognition (brain fog) are symptoms found within 1/3 of those who have contracted long-covid, like those with fibromyalgia. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently cleared TNXP for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to support a Phase 2 clinical trial using TNX-102 SL as a potential treatment for patients with Long COVID. There is an expectation that millions inflicted with Long COVID across the US and worldwide will cause a significant burden on health care systems. In the UK, 25% apparently cannot work. Dr. Lederman talks about TNX-102 SL’s mid-Phase 3 development for managing fibromyalgia. Using a dissolvable sublingual tablet to improve sleep is not a typical sleeping pill with many side effects. A good sleep cycle is essential in helping crack the code in patients with fibromyalgia. Dr. Lederman sees an opportunity to help many with the TNX- 102 SL. The on-screen QR code is available during the show for more info, or to download, or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TNXP ) - https://www.tonixpharma.com/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), is an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert. On New to The Street TV’s Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment, Alain talks about spyware disguised in PDF email attachments. TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry describes these PDFs as weaponized emails that trick email recipients into opening attachments. Alain says that these PDFs are similar to the word documents that had embedded “Keylogger” spyware which was a typical virus attack 20-years ago. The keylogger virus records every keystroke from your computer, enabling hackers to learn key information like credit card numbers, social security numbers, bank accounts, and other private information. Often these PDFs are sent with emails that look like someone you might know. Business account emails might get a PDF requesting payment details, purchase orders, and product descriptions. Alain says to be diligent, give yourself a minute, check the validity and legitimacy of the email received and those attachments, and contact the sender if you are unsure. Proper validations can save you from getting hacked. Alain states spam filters are not 100% guaranteed to protect, and hackers continue to evolve themselves to overcome spam filters. The solution available from Sekur Private Data is their Sekur products . Individual and business Sekur subscribers can send and receive email and text messages through an encrypted military platform with servers owned and controlled in Switzerland. Open platforms like Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, Signal, WhatsApp, and other free access accounts are not secure, and the hosting entities can read and scan your electronic communications. The SekurSend/SekurReply technology ensures private communications. Alain invites anyone to learn more about the Sekur features by watching the Company website videos . Sekur products are subscription-based with monthly fees as low as $7.00, which comes with 100G usage, and Sekur Private Date offers domain migration. Viewers can save 15% by using PROMO CODE: Sekur15. The on-screen QR code is available during the show for more info, or to download, or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . Do you want to regain your privacy today?

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (fka- GlobeX Data, Ltd.) (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0)is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at [email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI):



Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) introduced to the pet industry a new era of blockchain technology that can educate and positively impact the global pet community. With the $UPI token, pet owners can create data-driven value owned and controlled by them in a decentralized, transparent, and digital ownership ecosystem. Pawtocol’s blockchain-powered solutions will always put the pet community first, generating support for shelters and rescues through the NFT marketplace. While improving the lives of pets and pet owners with their blockchain pet tag, community participant gets compensation which strengthens the Pawtocol community - https://pawtocol.com/ .

About Glint Pay, LTD:

Glint Pay, LTD . gives the client the freedom to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold worldwide at rates cheaper than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay’s ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About The Kryptomon Company (CRYPTO: KMON) ($KMON) :

The Kryptomon Company (CRYPTO: KMON) ($KMON) (“Kryptomon”) is an NFT Play-and-Earn blockchain game where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. Breed, Train, and Fight with your NFT Kryptomon. It’s a new world where trainers can live a new adventure on Blockchain. Set in the Kryptomon metaverse, community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own monsters, Kryptomons, each of which is a unique digital asset connected to an NFT. Each has a unique but mutable genetic code of 38 randomized parameters that determine all of the creature’s physical and behavioral aspects. This ensures that each Kryptomon is unique and brings to life each Kryptomon as a digital companion in the Kryptomon metaverse. They are capable of learning, falling sick, getting hungry, and protecting their trainers when out on an adventure in the physical world. In turn, trainers will have to care for, feed, and train their Kryptomon partners to grow and prepare for the battles ahead. Kryptomon creates the next step in the evolution of crypto-gaming by using advanced blockchain technologies, digital genetics, and location-based technologies - https://www.kryptomon.co/?lng=en-US .

About Splinterland.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS):

Splinterlands.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) is the first strategy card game to provide a seamlessly integrated marketplace that gives the player FULL CONTROL of their cards. These cards are non-fungible tokens (NFT’s) with real monetary value. Players can buy, sell, or trade these digital assets just like physical trading cards. Splinterlands runs on the Hive blockchain, providing Splinterlands with a transparent record of in-game actions, including transaction, earnings. Anyone can join the game by creating a Hive blockchain address, making the game permissionless. The transparent record ensures fairness and transparency. Earn anywhere at any time. Splinterlands is available on both desktop and mobile devices - https://splinterlands.com/.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio comprises immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix’s immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer. TNX-15001 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand in development to prevent the prevention of allograft and xenograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. A Phase 1 study of TNX-1500 is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2022. Tonix’s rare disease portfolio includes TNX-29002 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The FDA has granted TNX-2900 Orphan-Drug Designation. Tonix’s infectious disease pipeline consists of a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and monkeypox called TNX-8013, next-generation vaccines to prevent COVID-19, and an antiviral to treat COVID-19. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are TNX-1840 and TNX-18504, live virus vaccines based on Tonix’s recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform. TNX-35005 (sangivamycin, i.v. solution) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-IND stage of development. TNX-102 SL, (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Tonix expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in Long COVID in the second quarter of 2022. The Company’s CNS portfolio includes small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL, is in mid-Phase 3 development to manage fibromyalgia, with a new Phase 3 study launched in the second quarter of 2022. Finally, TNX-13006 is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication that is expected to start a Phase 2 trial in the second quarter of 2022 - https://www.tonixpharma.com . (1TNX-1500 is an investigational new biologic at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.2TNX-2900 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.3TNX-801 is a live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox. TNX-801 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.4TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are live horsepox virus vaccines for percutaneous administration, in development to protect against COVID-19. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are designed to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from the omicron and BA.2 variants, respectively. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are investigational new biologics at the pre-IND stage of development and have not been approved for any indication. 5TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.6TNX-1300 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.)

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

