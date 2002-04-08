Cloud-Native Solutions Emerge as Peace Brokers to Drive Stronger Collaboration among Security and Compliance Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA Conference -- Sumo Logic ( SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today revealed the results of a survey, “Using Compliance Budgets to Advance Security Priorities.” The report signals growing demand for integrated security and compliance solutions that mitigate emerging threats and privacy regulations. The survey was conducted by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).

“Although many organizations found ways to secure a remote workforce, the speed at which they had to adapt created cracks that need to be patched to ensure total protection and compliance,” said George Gerchow, CSO and SVP of IT, Sumo Logic. “Now is the time for organizations to assess their full security and compliance initiatives to ensure they align with the latest regulations and are up to par when auditors come knocking. This research shines a light on the transformational shift that is required – one that incorporates a security-centric culture that removes the silos between compliance and security.”

Bottom Line: Scalable SaaS-Delivered Solutions Close the Gap between Security & Compliance

Legacy security tools were not built to handle the massive increases in the amount of information that must be processed and analyzed in the cloud. Due to their finite resources, the efficacy of these devices is quickly broken down by the elastic, unpredictable, and highly dynamic nature of cloud environments. The survey revealed the impact of the tools that address privacy, compliance and security, and the challenge of managing hybrid environments.

Nearly 58% of respondents say it is very important that tools to address data privacy are also used to address other security considerations.

39% of respondents said having multiple environments with different requirements and compliance controls is their primary compliance challenge.

When it comes to future investments in tools - 86% of those surveyed plan to make a significant investment in compliance solutions and data privacy, while just over half, at 52%, will make a significant investment in a security management suite.



Legacy security analytics tools, including security information and event management (SIEM) solutions, are failing to provide the insights organizations need to effectively manage security and compliance in the cloud. Organizations that are creating and moving applications, infrastructure and workloads to the cloud need a cloud-native solution. Cloud-native solutions bring the required fluency in both cloud infrastructure and application stacks to tightly manage security and compliance.

Security Teams Split on How to Address Data Privacy Controls as Compliance Drives Security Strategies

Maintaining compliance with any regulation or law is something each entity must manage. Self-policing is always tricky, but when an organization is handling thousands upon thousands of log messages with potentially sensitive data, the task becomes monumental.

67% said that data privacy regulations like GDPR, CCPA, or changing data controls were their biggest compliance challenges.

Security teams are also split on how to address data privacy controls, with 24% taking a compliance-centric approach and 26% taking a security-centric approach.

Altogether, compliance needs are driving the cybersecurity priorities for numerous organizations. Many security teams reported completely altering their strategies to meet compliance requirements.

76% of security teams have significantly or completely shifted their organization’s security strategy for regulatory and compliance priorities.

40% of respondents have suspended or postponed security projects to address compliance issues.

“Security and compliance go hand in hand, but often when budgets are allocated one team gets a heavier share of the pot,” said Christopher M. Steffen, CISSP, CISA, Managing Research Director, EMA. “Because compliance controls or regulations are supported by security, and security solutions are dictated by compliance requirements, budgets should reflect their equal importance.”

Report Methodology

In this research study, EMA polled 204 technology and business leaders in North America, representing organizations from more than ten industry verticals. More than 54 percent of respondents were from the IT supervisor to C-suite level in their organizations. Sumo Logic was one of the report’s sponsors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NSDQ: SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

