Wolverine and Rawlings Team Up to Celebrate Baseball with New 1000 Mile Boot

The limited-edition style features iconic details as an ode to America's favorite pastime

ROCKFORD, Mich., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine®, the 139-year-old boot and clothing company, and Rawlings, the Official Baseball Glove of Major League Baseball®, have launched their second limited-edition 1000 Mile Wolverine Boot. This premium style features handcrafted details and the unrivaled quality of Horween® leather, the same leather that is used in Rawlings Heart of the Hide® baseball gloves. This high-top boot makes its debut in a rich navy hue with red and white stitching as a nod to America's favorite pastime.

"For our second year working with the Rawlings team, we wanted to capture the essence of baseball in our design," said Lauren King, Director of Brand Marketing at Wolverine. "We're excited to celebrate the sport by sharing this limited-edition 1000 Mile Boot that pulls through the classic details of baseball and evokes the nostalgia of this great American tradition."

First introduced in 1914, the Wolverine 1000 Mile is America's original work boot. This new Rawlings edition of the Wolverine 1000 Mile boot reimagines the tried-and-true style with a twist on an American classic that honors lifelong memories of the quintessential American pastime. The boots are designed in Michigan and handcrafted in Arkansas to support American workers and manufacturing. Each boot is complete with all the traditional 1000 Mile features and includes:

A limited-edition sherry-color Rawlings embroidered patch on the tongue

American-made red leather heel stacks

White Vibram ® rubber outsoles

rubber outsoles A custom baseball glove leather fob debossed with the Wolverine 1000 Mile and Rawlings logos

"Rawlings and Wolverine are both heritage brands known for their quality and authentic materials making this a natural fit for a collaboration," said Eric Reinsfelder, Vice President, Rawlings Brand and Sports Marketing. "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Wolverine and create exceptional footwear inspired by both brands' rich histories."

The Wolverine 1000 Mile x Rawlings Boot is available now in limited quantities exclusively on www.Wolverine.com for $415 USD.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed nearly $2 million over the last 5 years to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT RAWLINGS

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

