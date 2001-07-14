Cintas Executives to Participate in Barclays Business Services ESG Summit

On Wednesday, June 8, executives from Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) will participate in the third-annual Barclays Business Services ESG Summit to discuss how the company’s sustainable business model has fueled its growth and laid the foundation of its ESG journey.

During the summit, President and CEO Todd Schneider and VP of ESG and Chief Compliance Officer Christy Nageleisen will join executives from Barclays and other companies in the business services industry to discuss their initiatives supporting this year’s event theme of “Doing good is good for business.”

Schneider and Nageleisen will participate in a moderated panel session titled, “CTAS – An ESG Journey that Builds on its History of Growth,” on Wednesday, June 8, at 10:45 a.m.

>> LINK: View+Cintas%26rsquo%3B+Presentation+Live (The stream will be active at 10:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 8)

Schneider and Nageleisen are expected to discuss how Cintas’ sustainable business model has underpinned Cintas’ growth strategy and imparted a holistic “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” mentality throughout the company’s operations. This mentality dates back to the company’s origins almost 100 years ago during the Great Depression when Doc and Amelia Farmer collected discarded, dirty shop rags from Cincinnati-area businesses, brought them home and laundered them, and then sold them back to area businesses, thereby extending their useful lives and reducing companies’ ongoing need for brand-new rags.

Further, Schneider and Nageleisen are expected to discuss Cintas’ ongoing efforts to define a new, enterprise-wide ESG strategy, including:

Its recent ambition to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,

Ongoing innovations that help reduce the company’s environmental footprint,

Cintas’ people-first mentality and its impact on the company’s employee-partners, customers, and communities it serves, and

The company’s dynamic management system.

Cintas’ 30-minute panel discussion will be moderated by Manav Patnaik, Barclays Managing Director, Business & Information Services Equity Research Analyst.

Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index. For more information, visit cintas.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005649/en/