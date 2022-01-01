GE Digital Achieves AWS Energy Competency Status

GE+Digital, the leading software innovator enabling the power generation and energy industries, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy Competency status. This designation recognizes that GE Digital has demonstrated deep expertise leveraging AWS to build, implement, and integrate technology that transforms complex business and operational systems to help accelerate the energy transition.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from multiple enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS+Competency+Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

“Software plays a vital role in improving the productivity, reliability, and efficiency of energy production,” said Linda Rae, General Manager of GE Digital’s Power Generation and Oil & Gas business. “Achieving the AWS Energy Competency differentiates GE Digital as an AWS Partner with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success in the energy industry.”

GE Digital’s Asset+Performance+Management (APM) solutions for both Power Generation and Oil & Gas industries were the basis of receiving the AWS Energy Competency status. These software solutions are designed to help optimize the performance of industrial assets to increase reliability and availability, to minimize costs, and reduce operational risks. For power generation, this is an imperative as plants must be able to reliably respond to more dynamic operating models as more and more renewables are added.

To receive the AWS Energy Competency Partner status, AWS Partners undergo a rigorous technical validation process, including a customer reference audit. The AWS Energy Competency provides energy customers the ability to more easily select skilled partners to help accelerate their digital transformation with confidence.

“APM is a foundational accelerator to address the needs of the energy transition,” concluded Rae. “Our AWS Energy Competency status allows us to work closely with AWS to help our customers achieve their energy transition goals.”

About GE Digital

GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital’s product portfolio – including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation – helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com%2Fdigital.

