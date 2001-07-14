SpartanNash Welcomes Greg Crane as Vice President, Finance – Food Distribution

Food solutions company %3Cb%3ESpartanNash%3C%2Fb%3E(the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN)today announced the addition of Greg Crane as Vice President, Finance – Food Distribution. Crane will serve as finance business partner to %3Cb%3EBennett+Morgan%3C%2Fb%3E, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, and support the Food Distribution leadership team.

Greg Crane (Photo: Business Wire)

Crane’s role, effective June 6, includes leadership over budgeting, forecasting, monthly results analysis and risk and opportunity assessment activities for the Food Distribution business. Additionally, he will provide thought leadership and financial guidance on both broad strategic initiatives and day-to-day opportunities to improve efficiency and reduce company operating expenses.

“Our Finance Department is critical to the success of the company’s mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life,” said %3Cb%3EJason+Monaco%3C%2Fb%3E, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We’re excited to welcome Greg to our team. His experience leading high-performing teams and developing strategies to improve financial performance and growth will help us achieve our earnings targets and contribute to SpartanNash’s Operational Excellence.”

Crane, a registered CPA, brings more than 15 years of financial and operational experience with skills in financial management, strategic and financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and performance optimization. Most recently, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for GHSP, Inc. Before that, he spent nearly six years at Wolverine World Wide in a variety of financial and leadership positions.

Crane holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and an undergraduate degree in Finance and Accounting from Miami University. He lives in Grand Rapids, Mich. with his family.

About SpartanNash

