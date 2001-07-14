Performance Food Group Company Receives Direction Award in Richmond Times-Dispatch's 2022 Top Workplaces

Performance+Food+Group+Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) recently received the Direction award as part of the Richmond+Times-Dispatch%26rsquo%3Bs 2022+Top+Workplaces+program. The Direction award is a special honor awarded to the company whose employees feel the most strongly about their company’s strategic direction. PFG was the highest ranked company in this category out of 87 corporate participants in the 2022 Top Workplaces survey.

“We’re proud to receive this recognition and honored that feedback from associates at our West Creek headquarters earned us the Direction award in the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Top 2022 Workplaces program,” said PFG Chief Human Resources Officer Erika Davis. “We strive to create an extraordinary experience for our associates across PFG’s family of companies – one where everyone feels a strong sense of belonging and purpose, and tremendous pride in doing essential work for our country. We are ‘proud to be PFG’ every day, thanks to the dedication of our associates in their service and care for our customers, our communities and each other. That’s what inspires us on our growth journey as an industry leader and a workplace where associates can thrive and do their best work.”

This is the ninth year the Richmond Times-Dispatch has partnered with Energage to identify and acknowledge top workplaces in the Greater Richmond area. Results of the Top Workplaces program are based on the results of a survey completed by local employees of participating companies. In addition to the top workplace awards, Energage also gives special recognition to employers who received standout survey scores in certain areas like benefits, communications, direction, leadership, meaningfulness and values.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit+pfgc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005672/en/