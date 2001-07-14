WILLIAMS SONOMA LAUNCHES NEW FOOD COLLECTION SEED & HARVEST

Williams Sonoma, a brand portfolio member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of Seed+%26amp%3B+Harvest, a new collection of flavorful food that prioritize providing customers with unprecedented transparency in ingredients and sustainable sourcing practices to accommodate various dietary, food or lifestyle preferences. As a result of these commitments to transparency and sustainability, packaging of Seed & Harvest products will feature iconography that will assist customers in easily identifying products that are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, kosher or dairy free. Additionally, all Seed & Harvest products are refined sugar-free and all packaging of Seed & Harvest products are either compostable or recyclable.

“Williams Sonoma has a rich history of offering our customers best-in-class food products made with clean, high-quality ingredients that we develop in-house or source from premiere vendors around the world,” said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. “We are developing Seed & Harvest products to appeal to the palate of all of our customers while also being mindful of those who may have various dietary, food or lifestyle preferences. The accommodations we are making with this collection will allow our customers with specific needs to easily shop Seed & Harvest products with confidence without having to question quality or compromise on flavor.”

The sustainably sourced ingredients featured in Seed & Harvest products will be identifiable through premiere third-party certification organizations like Fair Trade™ and through purveyors and partners of Williams Sonoma like Renewal+Mill an award-winning, women-led food company that's dedicated to fighting climate change with upcycled flours and baking mixes.

The Seed & Harvest collection by Williams Sonoma currently features 33 items ranging across all food categories from savory and sweet to snacks and beverages:

Brownie and Cookie Mixes – $14.95-$16.95 Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Sugar Cookie

Cake Mixes – $16.95 Chocolate Cake, Yellow Cake

Quick Bread and Muffin Mix – $15.95 Raspberry Lemon Quick Bread, Banana Date Quick Bread Blueberry Oat Flour Muffin

Breakfast Bars and Protein Pancake Mix – $14.95-$16.95 Banana Oat Breakfast Bar Blueberry Protein Pancake, Protein Powder Pancake

Sweets – $9.95-$14.95 Gummy Worms, Organic Vegan Gummy Bears, Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Beverage/Cocktail Mixes – $18.95 Blueberry Lemon Thyme Cocktail Mix, Citrus Ginger Cocktail Mix, Pomegranate Paloma Cocktail Mix

Sauces and Seasonings – $14.95-$16.95 Chipotle Black Pepper BBQ Sauce, Original BBQ Sauce, Smoky Peach BBQ Sauce Everyday Seasoning Rub French Mustard, Ginger Soy and Ultra Herb Sheet Pan Seasoning

Salad Dressings/Marinades/Oil Drizzlers – $16.95-$18.95 Golden Goddess Everything Sauce, Green Goddess Everything Sauce, Red Goddess Everything Sauce Balsamic Basil, Garlic Meyer Lemon, Sonoma Herb Veggie Roasting Drizzler

Pasta Sauce $18.95 Hidden Veggie Marinara Pasta Sauce, Vegan Vodka Pasta Sauce

Pizza Sauce and Crust Mix – $14.95-$16.95 Pizza Sauce Cauliflower Pizza Crust Mix



The new Seed & Harvest collection is now available at William Sonoma stores and on Williams-Sonoma.com.

For more information on Seed & Harvest, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fseedandharvest

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift+registry+program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

