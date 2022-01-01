Accenture Named No. 1 in Source Global Research's Latest Global Thought Leadership Ranking

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced today it was ranked number one by professional services industry data provider Source Global Research for quality of thought leadershipamong leading consultancy and technology firms around the globefor the second half of 2021.

The ranking, based on Source’s White Space quality assessment methodology, evaluates 20 leading consultancy and technology firms by reviewing a random sample of each firm's thought leadership.

Zoë Stumpf, Head of Thought Leadership, Source Global Research said, “Accenture Research continues to set a high bar with its content and we congratulate them on securing the top place in our rankings. They have scored well across the board, and their data-based analysis is matched by consistently well-presented reports designed for on-screen consumption. This balance allows Accenture’s data graphics to do some of the heavy lifting to explain the thought leadership processes behind the insights, leaving Accenture’s researchers free to devote clear narrative to their added value analysis.”

Accenture, which held second position for the past three years, is the only company to have achieved top-two placements in Source Global Research’s four pillars of quality—topping the Differentiation and Appeal categories and placing second in the Resilience and Prompting Action categories.

“Source’s report reveals the growing strength of our performance across their assessment categories over the past few years,” said Francis Hintermann, Global Managing Director, Accenture Research. “Our number one ranking reflects the close collaboration we have forged with our business and marketing colleagues. We believe the powerful combination of data and AI-based research, actionable insights and impactful presentation helps our clients address their most pressing business issues more swiftly and embrace change."

Accenture Research shapes trends and creates data-driven insights about the most pressing issues global organizations face. Combining the power of innovative research techniques with a deep understanding of our client's industries, our team of 300 researchers and analysts spans 20 countries and publishes hundreds of reports, articles and points of view every year. Our thought-provoking research—supported by proprietary data and partnerships with leading organizations, such as the Massachusetts+Institute+of+Technology and Harvard University—guides our innovations and allows us to transform theories and fresh ideas into real-world solutions for our clients. For more information, visit www.accenture.com%2Fresearch.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

