Baller Mixed Reality Recognized As Leading Startup

Big Tech Shakeup Yields Opportunity for Smaller, Innovative Ventures

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Amid the current Big Tech shakeup and crypto crash, smaller and more agile startups like Baller Mixed Reality (an American Leisure Holdings portfolio company) continue to gain ground. Given the cyclical nature of the technology industry, periodic corrections in the market are to be expected and can be healthy for long-term growth. Some ventures driven by speculation and hype will falter, while others rooted in real innovation and problem-solving will succeed.

Baller Mixed Reality's 3D-AR NFTs achieve both objectives by creating an entirely new way to interact with digital collectibles while using blockchains to solve the long-standing problem of counterfeit items in the collectibles market. In recognition, Baller Mixed Reality is now ranked by Crunchbase (the leading global business database) as the Top Ranked Blockchain Company with Seed Funding in the United States, and the Second Ranked Augmented Reality Startup.

"We remain excited about the opportunities ahead for Baller Mixed Reality as we enter agreements directly with athletes and entertainers to bring their authentic memorabilia to fans around the world", says Jonathan Herman, Founder and CEO. "Our Autographed Metaverse Collectibles have the unique possibility of helping change the way that people collect and experience all types of collectibles, and we're very optimistic about the future of Web 3 and blockchains."

ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY

Led by Jonathan Herman, Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures.

ABOUT AMERICAN LEISURE INC.

American Leisure Holdings Inc. (AMLH) is a tech-forward parent company that recently updated its status with the SEC and OTC Markets. AMLH plans to bring accretive shareholder value by participating in high growth, revenue-generating ventures and acquiring cutting-edge technologies in Web 3.0, NFTs and the metaverse.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Creighton at 845-893-6109 or [email protected]

