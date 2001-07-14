EA to Host Apex Legends™ Global Series Year 2 Championship at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 7-10

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment, today announced it will bring the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Year 2 Championship to the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 7-10. For the first time, the ALGS Championship will welcome a live audience to experience the flagship global esports series.

The ALGS Championship arrives as Apex Legends continues to gain momentum and reach more fans than ever. Earlier this month, the ALGS+Split+2+Playoffs in Stockholm, Sweden, broke all-time viewership records across all previous EA Esports events. The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs Final on May 1 saw an average minute audience (AMA) of over 539,000 across watch parties and official ALGS broadcast channels. Viewers consumed more than 10.3 million hours of live content during the three-day tournament. The Apex Legends brand also recently celebrated major milestones, including the highly anticipated launch of Apex Legends Mobile and release of Saviors Season 13 on console and PC.

“Bringing ALGS to the PNC Arena is a major milestone for the Apex brand and indicative of the title’s continued growth in the competitive scene,” said John Nelson, Sr. Director and Commissioner, Apex Legends Esports at EA. “The ALGS Championship is a true celebration of fandom, and we’re looking forward to delivering the first-ever live ALGS Championship experience for our community of players and the residents of Raleigh.”

PNC Arena will host 40 of the world’s top Apex Legends squads across five regions as they compete for their share of the USD $2 million prize pool and the coveted ALGS Championship title. For the first time, the ALGS community will be able to come together to cheer on their favorite teams live at the PNC Arena, in Raleigh, NC. The 700,000-square-foot space will accommodate thousands of fans from around the world for the largest ALGS competition to-date.

“We are excited to work with Electronic Arts to stage their first Apex Legends Global Series Championship to a live audience,” said Don Waddell, PNC Arena and Carolina Hurricanes President. “We proudly present a variety of sports and entertainment events at PNC Arena, and we are looking forward to hosting our first-ever major esports competition. The ALGS Championship will allow us the opportunity to further solidify Greater Raleigh and PNC Arena as a global esports and entertainment destination.”

Complementing the in-arena competition, the ALGS Championship will deliver an interactive entertainment experience for digital audiences. A combination of cutting-edge broadcast technology – including Multiview – Twitch drops, exclusive content, and more will enhance how fans watch the ALGS Championship online.

ALGS Championship tickets are available for purchase+today. For more information on the ALGS Championship, please visit the ALGS+website. To stay up to date on all things ALGS, follow @PlayApexEsports on Twitter.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com%2Fnews.

