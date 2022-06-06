Dolphin Entertainment Announces Change of Auditor to Grant Thornton LLP

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announced today that its Audit Committee (the "Committee") approved the engagement of Grant Thornton LLP ("Grant Thornton") as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm, effective June 3, 2022. The Committee dismissed its prior registered independent public accounting firm on May 27, 2022.

"After a careful and thorough evaluation process, we made the decision to change to a firm with more entertainment industry experience," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "Grant Thornton provides professional services to 65% of Fortune 1000 companies in the Media & Entertainment space, and half of the major studios. Dolphin is growing, and we believe Grant Thornton best understands where we are heading."

The Company is working closely with Grant Thornton and its prior registered independent public accounting firm to ensure a seamless transition.

The audit committee would like to express its sincere gratitude to the prior firm for its professionalism and quality of services rendered to the Company over the past years.

On June 3, 2022, the Company filed a Form 8-K describing in further detail the determinations of the Committee described herein in accordance with Form 8-K and the rules and regulations described therein.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

[email protected]

