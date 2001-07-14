Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Lacey, Washington

Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Tyler Reitinger, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Lacey an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 730 A Sleater-Kinney Rd SE in Lacey. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Lacey community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. PST. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise during the grand opening event.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an 85” Samsung Crystal UHD 7 Series TV, valued at $1,399.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to Seattle Children’s Foundation on behalf of patient Shirleyann Ruth Anderson, a local organization dedicated to help every child live the healthiest and most fulfilling life possible by providing hope and care.

Rent-A-Center operates 35 locations in the Washington. This Lacey location will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005786/en/