Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining ( LSE:ARB, Financial)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces it will hold its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at 10:00 AM on 29 June 2022 at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5DG. The meeting will be available for shareholders to attend in person.

The Company will provide access to the AGM through the Investor Meet Company platform. Shareholders should use the following link to register:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/argo-blockchain-plc/register-investor

While the platform allows shareholders to follow the AGM, the platform does not allow shareholders to vote or participate in the meeting, and therefore shareholders are strongly encouraged to return their duly completed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions set out in the notes to the Notice of AGM.

Given the Company's global shareholder base and in order that the Company can address shareholder questions from shareholders in different time zones, we ask shareholders to provide their questions and comments concerning the Company, its business or matters pertaining to this AGM to the Company at [email protected] or via the Investor Meet Company platform. The Company will review the submissions, and will arrange a separate Investor Meet Company session to respond to shareholder questions. Following the session, the Company will also post the replies on its website.

The Notice of AGM, together with the Form of Proxy, will be posted to shareholders today. The Notice of AGM will shortly also be available on the Company's website.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain Peter Wall

Chief Executive via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334 finnCap Ltd Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Tim Harper Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva +44 207 220 0500 Tennyson Securities Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens +44 207 186 9030 OTC Markets Jonathan Dickson

[email protected] +44 204 526 4581

+44 7731 815 896 Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations Emma Valgimigli

Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco

Nasser Al-Sayed

[email protected] +44 7727 180 873

+44 7888 672 701

+44 7915 033 739

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

