OTC Markets Upgrades ReelTime "RLTR" to Highest Possible Tier of All Companies Trading on the OTC Markets Pink to Pink "Current Information"

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / ReelTime Rentals, Inc. dba ReelTime Media/ReelTime VR, ( OTCPK:RLTR, Financial) has been upgraded by OTC Markets Group to "Current Information" Pink tier as a result of its recently filed and amended financial disclosures along with an attorney letter with respect to current information. The "Current Information" tier is the highest of all designations given by OTC Markets Group for non-reporting companies trading in the OTC:PINK markets and only companies who provide adequate information and meet all of the most recent reporting standards within six months of the current date may qualify for Current Information. The Company Profile must also be verified through OTCIQ in order to qualify for this tier as well as verifications from the Company's transfer agent. All of which have been completed. OTC Markets has reflected this change at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RLTR/overview .

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "Now that ReelTime has completed this very important milestone meeting OTC Markets requirements for its highest applicable designation we are now able to communicate freely within disclosure guidelines the Company's progress and future."

About OTC Markets Group: OTC Markets Group is an American financial market providing price and liquidity information for almost 10,000 over-the-counter securities. The group has its headquarters in New York City. OTC-traded securities are organized into three markets to inform investors of opportunities and risks: OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA ( OTCPK:RLTR, Financial). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime recently added Amazon Prime Video to its video distribution for select content. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

