Elektros, Inc. (OTC: ELEK) Elektros Files Patent Pending for EV Portable Battery Technology

Elektros (OTC PINK: ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric vehicle industry, today announced that the company filed a patent pending last week with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a revolutionary portable battery technology that will be compatible with all Tesla models, Mercedes-Benz EQS and other well established electric vehicles.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Elektros Inc. announced today that the company has filed a patent pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a revolutionary portable charger battery that will be compatible with all established electric vehicle companies such as Tesla Motors and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

The portable battery will be like an attaché case that contains an extension cord and allows consumers to plug in their electric vehicles at any time or place in case they do not have access to a traditional electric vehicle charger. This technology will have the consumer in mind and depending on the type of electric vehicle, the portable charger may be stored neatly in the trunk, connecting with the vehicle's main battery and turning on with a simple switch on the dashboard when needed.

The company aims to perfect this world-renowned battery technology over the next year to make it compatible with all Tesla models and other electric vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS. The company is thrilled to continue to provide electric mobility solutions that help shape the future of the electric vehicle industry.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://elek.world/

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/703984/Elektros-Inc-OTC-ELEK-Elektros-Files-Patent-Pending-for-EV-Portable-Battery-Technology



