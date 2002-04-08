BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – HMTV), ServiceSource International, Inc. (Nasdaq – SREV), Points.com Inc. (Nasdaq – PCOM), GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – HMTV)

Under the terms of the agreement, Hemisphere will be acquired by a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP (“Gato”), a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. Hemisphere shareholders will receive $7.00 for each share of Hemisphere stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Hemisphere Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Gato is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hemisphere-media-group-inc-nasdaq-hmtv/.

ServiceSource International, Inc. (Nasdaq – SREV)

Under the terms of the agreement, ServiceSource will be acquired by Concentrix Corporation (“Concentrix”) (Nasdaq - CNXC). ServiceSource shareholders will receive $1.50 for each share of ServiceSource stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the ServiceSource Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Concentrix is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/servicesource-international-inc-nasdaq-srev/.

Points.com Inc. (Nasdaq – PCOM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Points.com will be acquired by a subsidiary of Plusgrade Parent L.P. (“Plusgrade”). Points.com shareholders will receive US$25.00 per common share in cash (equivalent to C$32.21 assuming a 1.2882 exchange rate as per the Bank of Canada May 6 noon rate) for each share of Points.com stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Points.com Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Plusgrade is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/points-com-inc-nasdaq-pcom/.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – GTYH)

Under the terms of the agreement, GTY will be acquired by GI Partners (“GI”). GTY shareholders will receive $6.30 per share for each share of GTY stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the GTY Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether GI is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/gty-technology-holdings-inc-nasdaq-gtyh/.

