Homology (FIXX) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm, encourages Long Term Shareholders to Contact the Firm for More Information

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Homology Medicines, Inc. ("Homology" or the "Company") ( FIXX) against certain of its officers and directors.



Recently there was a class action filed against Homology. The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated HMI-102's efficacy and risk mitigation; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to commercialize HMI-102 in its present form; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Homology shares and have continuously held since June 9, 2019, you may have standing to hold Homology harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you have continuously owned Homology shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/HomologyMedicinesInc2

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

