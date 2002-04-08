Vertiv (VRT) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm, encourages Long Term Shareholders to Contact the Firm for More Information

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv” or the “Company”) (: VRT) against certain of its officers and directors.



Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company stating that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) that, as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv’s earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Vertiv shares and have continuously held since April 27, 2021 , you may have standing to hold Tactile harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

