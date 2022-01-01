Fourteen UBS Advisors in the San Diego and Hawaii Wealth Management Market Named to Forbes/Shook Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

UBS+Wealth+Management+USA announced today that 14 financial advisors in the firm’s San+Diego+and+Hawaii+market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022. Of the 14 advisors recognized, three are based in the firm’s Honolulu office, six are based in San Diego, four are based in La Jolla and one is based in Riverside.

“Congratulations to our advisors for this prestigious industry recognition," said Chris Marsh, San Diego Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "These advisors are committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals by providing personalized, unmatched wealth management services.”

The financial advisors named to the list in the San Diego and Hawaii market are:

%3Cb%3E%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3EHonolulu%2C+HI%3A%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fb%3E %3Cb%3E%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3ESan+Diego%2C+CA%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fb%3E: Dan Shiu Courtney Liddy Brandon Park Earl Thompson Kyle Yoneshige Steven DeMatteo Peter Andreason %3Cb%3E%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3ELa+Jolla%2C+CA%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fb%3E: Kalyn Maher Walker Chris Radici Blair Cannon (Private Wealth Advisor) Frank Baldwin Brian Donaldson %3Cb%3E%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3ERiverside%2C+CA%3A%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fb%3E Braydon Hamilton (Private Wealth Advisor) Scott Morris

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of more than 6,500 advisors across the country who collectively manage $10 trillion in client assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Fbest-in-state-wealth-advisors.

