IronNet Wins Award for Advanced Persistent Threat Detection

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, today announced it won the 2022 Global InfoSec Award in the category of Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Detection and Response from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. The announcement was made during the RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA.

“IronNet is honored to be recognized as a leader in APT detection with this award from Cyber Defense Magazine,” said Don Closser, Chief Product Officer of IronNet. “In the current heightened threat environment, IronNet has distinguished itself by demonstrating its ability to detect APT actor behavior and prevent it from disrupting organizations that rely on cyberspace to conduct daily business, learn, and thrive.”

“IronNet embodies three major features we judges look for in our winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

IronNet Collective DefenseSM platform uses its industry leading network detection and response (NDR) capabilities to detect and stop bad actors and APTs. With the use of Collective Defense, IronNet can identify unique attack intelligence across its customer base in real time, enabling them to spot APT patterns of behavior and stop bad actors in their tracks.

IronNet’s NDR capabilities were also recently recognized with the+highest+possible+rating+for+Enterprise+Advanced+Security+NDR+Detection+by+SE+Labs. When testers at SE Labs completed their attack sequence, which included attempting to steal information, damage systems, and connect other systems to the network, IronNet’s NDR product detected every attack, earning SE Labs’ highest possible rating for Enterprise Advanced Security NDR Detection.

“Collective Defense is absolutely necessary in this fight against more persistent and sophisticated threats,” Closser said. “IronNet’s platform provides early threat warnings to its customers by giving them relevant and actionable insight into potential incoming attacks.”

About IronNet, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting- edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberdefensetv.com and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

