Membership Collective Group Accelerates Rollout of Its Retail Business With New Soho.Home.Studios in LA and London

Membership Collective Group Inc. (“MCG”), (NYSE: MCG), a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse, and global group of members, today announces the expansion of its fast-growing Soho Home retail business with two new openings in the UK and North America.

The new locations, in London’s Notting Hill and West Hollywood in Los Angeles, will complement existing sites on the King’s Road in London and the Meatpacking district in New York.

The openings will help MCG respond to the huge demand the group has seen for Soho Home, the luxury interiors business that allows customers to replicate the look and feel of Soho House’s much-admired design aesthetic. Last month MCG said Soho Home sales were up 150% in the three months to April 3 versus the same period a year earlier.

Andrew Carnie, President of MCG said:

“Our Soho.Home.Studios draw on what our members love; being able to bring the look of Soho House home. We’ve been delighted to see the positive reaction the sites we opened in London and New York last year have received. These two new locations reflect our confidence in the strength of our aspirational home and interiors business.

Both Westbourne Grove and Melrose will include dedicated interior design services as we see a greater demand for people wanting to replicate the inspiration behind the design of our Houses, as well as our popular furniture and furnishings.”

Soho.Home.Studio Westbourne Grove in Notting Hill, West London, is a 7779 sq/ft site that neighbors Electric House. The space will feature a dedicated interior design space, where members and non-members will be able to receive design advice or book a dedicated consultation with one of the leading interiors experts from the Soho Home Design team. Alongside furniture and homeware from the Soho Home collection, visitors will also find one-off artworks from Soho Home’s ongoing collaboration with M.A.H Gallery, and vintage pieces sourced by Monument Store.

Soho.Home.Studio Melrose Avenue is the first studio on the US West Coast. The 9308 sq/ft two-storey space is the second studio to open in the US. Opening in West Hollywood’s Design District, the vibrant Melrose location of the Studio is minutes away from the newly opened Holloway House on Holloway Drive.

The Studio will offer an interior design service alongside space dedicated to the Member Market; a curated edit of constantly changing product collections by Soho House members that provides them with the opportunity to showcase and sell their work. The space will also feature a café and lounge area.

Address details:

Soho.Home.Studio Westbourne Grove

230-236 Westbourne Grove

London

W11 2RH

Soho.Home.Studio Melrose

8540 Melrose Avenue

West Hollywood CA

About Membership Collective Group Inc.

The Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio.

