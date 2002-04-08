Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in the Loop Capital Markets Investor Conference

Roseville, MN, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. ( HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, announced today it will participate in the 3rd Annual Loop Capital Markets Investor Conference.

The conference will take place June 1-2, 2022. The first day (June 1) will be virtual 1x1 and group meetings. The second day (June 2) will be in-person 1x1 and group meetings at the Westin New York Times Square (270 West 43rd Street).

Hawkins management will participate virtually on June 1. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Loop Capital Markets representative, or Hawkins Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 49 facilities in 24 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.



