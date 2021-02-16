DEADLINE ALERT for ABBV, MYPS, SDIG, LICY: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



AbbVie Inc. (: ABBV)

Class Period: April 30, 2021 – August 31, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Playstudios, Inc. ( MYPS)

Class Period: June 22, 2021 – March 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that it was having significant problems with Kingdom Boss, would not be releasing Kingdom Boss as expected, and had not revised its financial projections to account for the issues with Kingdom Boss, and as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ( SDIG)

Class Period: October 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 13, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that contracted suppliers, including MinerVa, were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) that, due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) that, as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. (: LICY)

Class Period: February 16, 2021 – March 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Li-Cycles largest customer, Traxys North America LLC, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycles product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company’s mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company’s reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company’s gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

