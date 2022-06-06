Innovative Portfolios Goes on Buying Spree in 4th Quarter

Innovative Portfolios recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2021, which ended on 2021-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $2.54Bil. The top holdings were AVGO(0.02%), HPQ(0.02%), and SRCE(0.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Innovative Portfolios’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 598 shares in NAS:AVGO, giving the stock a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $564.76 during the quarter.

On 06/06/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $560.96 per share and a market cap of $235.57Bil. The stock has returned 24.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-book ratio of 11.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.93 and a price-sales ratio of 7.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 2,486 shares in NYSE:AFG, giving the stock a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.67 during the quarter.

On 06/06/2022, American Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $141.185 per share and a market cap of $12.01Bil. The stock has returned 28.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,870 shares in NAS:ADI, giving the stock a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $177.37 during the quarter.

On 06/06/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $165.73 per share and a market cap of $85.94Bil. The stock has returned 3.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.84 and a price-sales ratio of 8.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 5,567 shares in NAS:FAST, giving the stock a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.15 during the quarter.

On 06/06/2022, Fastenal Co traded for a price of $54.61 per share and a market cap of $31.40Bil. The stock has returned 5.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fastenal Co has a price-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-book ratio of 9.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.66 and a price-sales ratio of 5.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 4,070 shares in NAS:MCHP, giving the stock a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.11 during the quarter.

On 06/06/2022, Microchip Technology Inc traded for a price of $70.97 per share and a market cap of $39.31Bil. The stock has returned -4.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microchip Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-book ratio of 6.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

