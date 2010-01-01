GSK Restructuring Provides Opportunity for Re-Rating

GlaxoSmithKline, which was recently renamed GSK PLC ( LSE:GSK, Financial) ( GSK, Financial), is a mash up of the old GlaxoWellcome and SmithKline Beecham businesses. This combination will be undone when the consumer health care (SmithKline) and pharmaceuticals (Glaxo) businesses formally demerge next month. This decision should deliver more value for shareholders after a very long period of lagging behind pharmaceutical peers such as AstraZeneca PLC ( LSE:AZN, Financial) ( AZN, Financial).

The implications of this rare split are important. Creating a new entity, and listed company, for the consumer health care business will allow it to invest more for growth than before. This new company is going to be called Haleon, and GSK will keep a large controlling stake for the time being.

This comes after pressure last year from activist investor Elliott Management to shake things up and improve operational performance following years of underperformance. I have to praise CEO Emma Walmsley for this bold move because the cash-generative but lower-margin consumer health care can be levered up, relieving GSK of that funding commitment and diverting these funds for its own pharmaceutical pipeline.

Breaking up is hard to do

Yet it is still unclear how the two separate companies will divide the group’s current balance sheet. Using Haleon’s proportion of total revenue, the company could likely take on 25% of GSK’s liabilities without much problem, about 4.7 billion pounds ($5.9 billion). One strategy to “mortgage” Haleon might be to increase its relative leverage so that the pharmaceutical business can lever up its own balance sheet. Whatever the final capital structures, the pre-demerger balance sheet should allow GSK to generate a large amount of funds it can then invest, one way or another.

Another way to lever up would be to run down retained earnings, which is part of equity, through the payment of dividends.

This would be following the AstraZeneca playbook. Its then-new CEO Pascal Soriot, who turned the company around in the 2010s, had retained earnings of $18 billion and now has just $1.7 billion on its balance sheet.

Not hanging around

GSK’s management has signalled its confidence in the new structure through its recent acquisition of U.S. biotech company Sierra Oncology. The $1.9 billion deal gives the company a late-stage product for the treatment of myelofibrosis patients with anaemia (a co-morbidity which makes the cancer difficult to treat).

As a pharma pure play, GSK can go into riskier areas where returns should be much higher. Oncology therapies are very important for pharmaceutical companies due to the fast-track development timelines and higher returns compared to other areas. Some cancer therapies can cost health care systems $150,000 per patient each year.

GSK is confident the drug can start adding to revenue beginning in 2023. Regulatory submissions to the Food and Drug Administration are in process and are forthcoming this year in the European Union.

Oncology

The scale of GSK’s new challenge in building a high-value medicines franchise is great, so if Walmsley fails, the company’s long-term underperformance will continue. The focus and financial flexibility the company will have once its consumer health care business is stripped out will make it a closer peer to AstraZeneca in terms of revenue and product mix.

However, right now GSK trails far behind AstraZeneca when it comes to the amount of oncology within its overall revenue generation. The company reported oncology sales of just 489 million pounds for 2021, with 395 million pounds derived from just one product, Zejula. AstraZeneca, though, has several multibillion-dollar cancer treatments; you can see its dominance clearly when you look at the number of oncology products in its development pipeline. AstraZeneca has 17 phase III trials alone in oncology currently running and 44 trials across all three phases. This is roughly twice the number GSK has running across its entire product range.

The sale of the consumer health care business is just the start, and the buck stops with the board who turned down Unilever’s ( UL, Financial) bid for the business at the start of this year. As a pure-play pharmaceutical company, GSK will be critically judged against the other mega-cap pharma businesses and cannot hide behind issues around managing a more diversified group of businesses. Yet, GSK had little choice but to radically reshape itself once Elliott came calling. So far, markets appear receptive since the stock has risen 15% since the new strategy was unveiled at a capital markets day at the end of February.

A fresh start

Another issue the board needs to resolve is who will actually run GSK.

The company needs to find someone with deep experience of pharmaceutical product development and a mastery of the U.S. biotech market. Walmsley is coming toward the end of her nominal term of nine years, and a fresh start once the demerger process has completed will be helpful for this new stage of GSK’s history.

Valuation

In pure valuation terms, GSK is cheaper than its U.K. peer with a forward price-earnings ratio of 14 (compared with 19.5 for AstraZeneca). It also has a more attractive Piotroski F-Score of 6 compared to AstraZeneca’s 4.

Currently, GSK must embed some conglomerate discount. This gives both value and special situation investors an interesting medium-term opportunity.