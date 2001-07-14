Curiosity Expands Fast Channel Distribution With TCL FFalcon

Curiosity Inc., the leading global factual media and entertainment company, has partnered with TCL FFalcon to expand US distribution of Curiosity Now, the company’s free, ad-supported streaming channel. Curiosity Now offers select programming from an extensive library of original and curated documentaries, shows and series across nature, history, science, travel and more.

Curiosity Now debuted earlier this year with LG and will continue to add new platforms over the coming weeks.

“We have fantastic momentum for Curiosity Now and are delighted to expand our distribution with TCL FFalcon,” said Bakori Davis, Global Head of Partnerships and Distribution for Curiosity. “Providing new ways to sample our deep library of the best factual programming - a hit with adults and kids alike - is a win for curious viewers.”

Added Feiyang Ding - Matt of TCL FFalcon, "We are very excited to work with Curiosity to present their eyes-opening content to the TCL TV users to make them stay curious and always inspired."

Programming highlights for Curiosity Now include Secrets of the Brain, Eat Me (or Try Not to), Myths & Monsters, The Secret Lives of Big Cats, The Years That Rocked The World, and much more.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 24 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About TCL FFalcon

A joint venture between TCL Electronics, Tencent, and Southern TV New Media. TCL FFalcon is responsible for the system development and global operation of TCL Smart Screens, providing premium content services such as video, applications, games, music, apps, and TV shopping experiences. TCL FFalcon has now developed into the world’s leading internet and AIxIoT service platform bringing great user experience in 160+ countries across six continents.

