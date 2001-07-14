New Jersey Resources Appoints New Corporate Secretary

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) today announced the appointment of Tejal K. Mehta as Corporate Secretary and Assistant General Counsel effective June 6, 2022. In this role, Ms. Mehta will serve as the secretary to the board of directors of NJR and its subsidiaries, act as the company’s registered agent and keeper of records, provide oversight of the company’s corporate governance and support NJR’s overall corporate legal function.

“Tejal Mehta is an accomplished lawyer whose proven skills and experience will serve our company, board and customers well,” said Richard Reich, senior vice president and general counsel of New Jersey Resources. “With nearly 15 years of legal experience and a proven record of effectively managing complex regulatory, corporate governance and oversight matters, we are pleased to welcome Tejal to our team.”

Prior to joining NJR, Ms. Mehta served as Senior Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary at TD Bank Group, where she was responsible for regulatory compliance, corporate governance policy and corporate secretarial operations for TD's U.S. entities. Before that she was a Senior Associate in the White Collar Defense and Internal Investigations Group and the Securities Litigation Group at Ballard Spahr LLP, a nationally recognized corporate litigation firm.

Ms. Mehta received her juris doctorate cum laude from Villanova School of Law and her bachelor of science degree from Widener University. She clerked for Magistrate Judge Carol Sandra Moore Wells in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and is a member of the South Asian Bar Association of Philadelphia Board.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary,operates and maintains over 7,600 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of nearly 370 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its over 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

For more information about NJR:

Visit www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.

“Like” us on facebook.com%2FNewJerseyNaturalGas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005937/en/