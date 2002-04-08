MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

ROCKVILLE, MD, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. ( MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conference in May 2022.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. MacroGenics’ President & Chief Executive Officer, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will provide a corporate overview in Miami, FL, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:30 am ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

A webcast of the above presentation may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm . The Company will maintain an archived replay of this webcast on its website for 30 days.

About MacroGenics, Inc.