Molecular Templates to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. ( MTEM, “Molecular Templates,” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary targeted biologic therapeutics, engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.



Details can be found below:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (May 23-26, 2022) Location: Virtual Format:



Date: Company Presentation



Tuesday, May 24th Time: 7:00 AM ET Jefferies Healthcare Conference (June 8-10, 2022) Location: Marriott Marquis in New York, New York Format:



Date: Fireside Chat



Thursday, June 9th Time: 2:00 PM – 2:25 PM ET

Webcast links for the presentations will be posted on the “News & Media” section of the Molecular Templates corporate website, under Events.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

