Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today announced that it will present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference. The conference will take place June 7-9 in Boston.

Terran Orbital to Present at Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference (Graphic: Business Wire)

Terran Orbital Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will present at 3:35 p.m. ET on June 9.

In addition to the group presentation, one-on-one meetings are being held. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact [email protected].

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

