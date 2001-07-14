Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Gato Investments LP Buyout of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. – HMTV

Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether the directors of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (“Hemisphere”) (NASDAQ: HMTV) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a buyout by a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP (“Gato”) for inadequate consideration. If you are a Hemisphere shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Hemisphere’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of Hemisphere for the benefit of Hemisphere’s shareholders in connection with its announced buyout by Gato, a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., in breach of their fiduciary duties to Hemisphere’s shareholders, and whether Hemisphere’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On May 9, 2022, Hemisphere announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by Gato for $7.00 per share.

