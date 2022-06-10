Imago BioSciences to Host Virtual Investor Event

- Company to host virtual investor event on Saturday, June 11 at 10:30 AM ET following its June 10th presentation of updated data from Phase 2 studies of bomedemstat for the treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia and Myelofibrosis at the 2022 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress -



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (“Imago” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and other bone marrow diseases, today announced that a virtual investor event will be hosted by the company’s management team following the company’s presentations at EHA in Vienna, Austria and virtually.

Individuals interested in listening to the event at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 11 may do so by dialing (844) 348-6880 for domestic callers, or (914) 800-3944 for international callers, and reference conference ID: 3493998; or from the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company's website at: www.imagobio.com. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section on the Company's website for 90 days following the completion of the call.

Imago will present two posters at EHA reporting updated data from its Phase 2 studies of bomedemstat for the treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia and Myelofibrosis, respectively.

The titles of the poster presentations are:

Poster Presentation Title: “A Phase 2 Study of IMG-7289 (Bomedemstat) in Patients with Advanced Myelofibrosis”

Presentation Date & Time: Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10:30 AM ET

Poster Presentation Title: “A Phase 2 Study of the LSD1 Inhibitor IMG-7289 (Bomedemstat) for the Treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)”

Presentation Date & Time: Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10:30 AM ET

The abstracts are available on the EHA meeting website at www.journals.lww.com, as an official supplement of HemaSphere, and can also be accessed through “Events and Presentations” on Imago’s investor relations website.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that plays a central role in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Imago is focused on improving the quality and length of life for patients with cancer and bone marrow diseases. Bomedemstat, an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of LSD1, is the lead product candidate discovered by Imago for the treatment of certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a family of related, chronic cancers of the bone marrow. Imago is evaluating Bomedemstat as a potentially disease-modifying therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (NCT04254978) and myelofibrosis (NCT03136185). Bomedemstat has U.S. FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Orphan Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) Designation by the EMA for the treatment of MF. The company is based in South San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.imagobio.com, www.myelofibrosisclinicalstudy.com, www.etclinicalstudy.com and follow us on Twitter @ImagoBioRx, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

INVESTORS

Laurence Watts

Gilmartin Group, LLC.

[email protected]

MEDIA

Ian Stone

Canale Communications

[email protected]

Source: Imago BioSciences