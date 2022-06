NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

NORWICH, N.Y., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) ( NBTB) approved a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.28 per share at a meeting held today. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2022.



Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $12.1 billion at March 31, 2022. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.