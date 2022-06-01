Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RUTLAND, Vt., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. ( CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

  • KeyBanc 21st Annual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference
    Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2022
    Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
    Wednesday, June 8, 2022

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com. Where applicable, conferences will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.

For further information, contact Jason Mead, Vice President of Finance at (802) 772-2293, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

ti?nf=ODU0NDc3MCM0OTIzMjY4IzIwMDY1ODM=
Casella-Waste-Systems-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus