Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the appointment of Kiet Tran as chief technology officer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (:BRO) (the “Company”) has announced the appointment of Kiet Tran as chief technology officer for Brown & Brown.



Gray Nester, chief information officer, said, “Brown & Brown is on a technology journey as we grow and scale our business. We are confident that Kiet is the right person to help define a strategic vision for the evolution of our technology infrastructure and strengthen the services that will deliver superior system performance and resiliency to support our growth objectives. He is a proven leader who understands how to continually and incrementally enhance infrastructure environments while maintaining a focus and discipline for performance, cost and resiliency. We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to his work leading our cloud transformation, creating a seamless digital workplace strategy, further fortifying our operational resilience and, most importantly, reinforcing the unique Brown & Brown culture as we drive meaningful change across the business.”

Kiet brings extensive experience helping businesses across the globe leverage technology to solve complex business problems and instituting operational excellence programs to drive the highest levels of systems availability. Before joining Brown & Brown, he led IT infrastructure and operations for ADT. Kiet will be based at the Brown & Brown, Inc. enterprise campus in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 12,000 teammates in 350+ locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative solutions to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

