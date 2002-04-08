JBS USA Appoints Karla Thieman as Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs

GREELEY, Colo., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA today named Karla Thieman to its executive leadership team as senior vice president, public policy and government affairs. In this newly created role, she will have oversight of U.S. public policy and government relations strategies for JBS USA and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation ( PPC).



Thieman will be based in Washington, D.C., where she will lead the establishment of a new office and government relations team to support the company’s continued growth and evolution as a leading global food company.



“Karla is one of the brightest, most thoughtful minds in all of agricultural policy today,” said Cameron Bruett, JBS USA head of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. “She has established herself as a leader in food and agriculture policy and sustainability, which, coupled with her experience, political acumen, and passion for the men and women in American agriculture, make her an excellent cultural fit for our organization.”

Thieman joins JBS USA from Finsbury Glover Hering, a leading global strategic communications advisory firm, where she served as a partner in the Food and Agriculture division in their Washington D.C. office.

“My family has raised livestock for four generations, and I look forward to working in the industry that I grew up in and shaped much of the person I have become,” said Thieman. “I am also excited about the opportunity to build upon my work on climate, sustainability and social responsibility with a global company that is looking to lead in these important areas.”

Previously, Thieman served as chief of staff to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack during the Obama Administration. She also served as a senior policy advisor to Secretary Vilsack and later as chief of staff to USDA Deputy Secretary Krysta Harden. Prior to her service at USDA, Thieman served as senior professional staff for the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry under the leadership of three committee chairs, including Senators Tom Harkin (D-IA), Blanche Lincoln (D-AR) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI). Thieman also held leadership positions on multiple Democratic senatorial campaigns for Senators Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Mark Udall (D-CO) and Michael Bennet (D-CO).

Thieman grew up on her family’s third-generation farm in Central Missouri, where they raised cattle, corn and soybeans. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Missouri and lives with her family in Washington, D.C.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat, poultry and seafood products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. Visit jbsfoodsgroup.com.



