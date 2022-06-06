PureCycle Technologies to Present at Cowen's 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit on June 8th, 2022

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, announced today that Larry Somma, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Cowen's 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit, which is being held virtually on June 7-8, 2022.

The Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8th at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform s polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic can be recycled and reused over and over again, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

Company Contact:

Anna Farrar

[email protected]

(954) 647-7059

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos

Gateway Investor Relations

[email protected]

(949) 574-3860

