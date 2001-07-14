COGNYTE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Cognyte Software Ltd. on Behalf of Cognyte Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cognyte Software Ltd. (“Cognyte” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CGNT) on behalf of Cognyte stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cognyte has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 5, 2022, Cognyte reported its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, including revenue of $125 million, which was about $3.5 million below the midpoint of the Company's own guidance. Cognyte cited "lower conversions within its product pipeline," along with supply chain issues. During the related conference call, Cognyte's Chief Executive Officer stated that "a longer sales cycle [resulted] in the lower-than-expected bookings in Q4" and acknowledged that management "didn't execute well."

On this news, Cognyte's stock fell $3.63, or 31.1%, to close at $8.03 per share on April 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cognyte shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

