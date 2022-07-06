Finer Wealth Management, Inc. Goes on Buying Spree in 1st Quarter

Finer Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

530 LORING AVENUE SALEM, MA 01970

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $122.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.26%), MSFT(6.69%), and LLY(4.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Finer Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Finer Wealth Management, Inc. bought 17,595 shares of NAS:PFF for a total holding of 76,987. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.23.

On 06/07/2022, iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF traded for a price of $34.44 per share and a market cap of $16.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 37,787 shares in NYSE:ET, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.91 during the quarter.

On 06/07/2022, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $11.86 per share and a market cap of $36.59Bil. The stock has returned 16.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 5,618 shares in NYSE:BIP, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.5 during the quarter.

On 06/07/2022, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP traded for a price of $63.1 per share and a market cap of $19.21Bil. The stock has returned 17.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 8,373 shares in NYSE:SUN, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.56 during the quarter.

On 06/07/2022, Sunoco LP traded for a price of $41.91 per share and a market cap of $3.51Bil. The stock has returned 24.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP has a price-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-book ratio of 3.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Finer Wealth Management, Inc. bought 3,939 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 29,713. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.34.

On 06/07/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.01 per share and a market cap of $25.38Bil. The stock has returned -3.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.